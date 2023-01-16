Chief organizes free health screening for residents of Atadeka

Baffour Okatakyie Okumkom Nana Adu (I) over the weekend organised a free medical screening for the residents of Atadeka, a community within the Kpone-Katamanso district in the Greater Accra region.

The health screening, which was held on Sunday 15 January, 2023 saw more than 500 people, including children being screened for various diseases including malaria, hypertension, diabetes and HIV/AIDS.

The beneficiaries were also sensitised to heart diseases, stroke, alcoholism and drug abuse, among others.

Those whose conditions needed further clinical diagnoses and treatment were referred to bigger health facilities.

Baffour Okatakyie Okumkom Nana Adu (I), the chief of Adjena community in the Eastern region and a businessman in the Atadeka community said it was to take healthcare services to the doorstep of people, especially the less privileged.

Speaking with journalists after the exercise, the chief who doubles as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of F.A Global Group of Companies said the gesture has helped to inform the people about their health status.

He also noted that the exercise which most of the residents described as one of its kind in the community will be carried out on a monthly basis with free medication for those identified with minor diseases.

The benevolent chief known in private life as Mr Francis Adu King also pledged to help register residents without health insurance onto the scheme, while those with expired membership card will be renewed for them.

He explained that he always tries in his personal capacity to make a difference in the life of the less fortunate people in communities by providing access to live's basic needs including healthcare, quality education and other basic human needs.

He said the exercise was targeted at providing an opportunity for people, especially those who could not afford frequent medical check-ups due to financial constraints, to have access to medical care.

He said he was excited about the successful outcome of the screening, stressing that the screening was a social responsibility of the foundation to the community.