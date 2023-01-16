A failed mother is the one whose son values her than his wife — Nigerian comedian sparks debate

Nigerian comedian Emmanuel Iwueke, known widely as Crazeclown has sparked debate over a wife and a mother who deserve more love and attention.

The popular comedian claims that any mother who receives more love and attention from her son than what he gives to his wife has failed as a mother.

In a tweet shared on Sunday, January 15, Crazeclown stated, "As a mother, if your son prioritises you over his wife, then you’ve failed as a mother."

The comedian’s argument has caused stir among Twitter users, who shared diverse views on the matter in his comment section.