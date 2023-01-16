Stop intimidating us with your security guard —African Faith Terbenacle Church caution DCE

Members of African Faith Terbenacle Church (Odifo Nkansah Asore) are accusing the District Chief Executive for Atiwa East in the Eastern Region, Hon Kwabena Panin Nkansah who is the chairman of Atiwa East District Security Council (DISEC) of using security personnel to intimidate church members any time they want to have a program at Anyinam, their own National/International headquarters' mission house.

According to them, after the death of the Spiritual Head and Leader of the Church, the late Superior Prophet David Nkansah II, about a year ago, the family of the late leader are litigating with the Church and its current leaders over the selection of the next leader.

They are also accusing the abusuapanin of the late Prophet's family, Opanin Ampadu and the DCE, Hon Kwabena Panin Nkansah, who is a relative of the late leader of always using the policemen and other security officers to intimidate the church members in their own premises.

Briefing Newsmen on the current situation of the church, the National Public Relations Officer of the Church, Chief Pastor Jacob Kwesi Rockson noted that members of the church have been denied the opportunity to hold their first National General Meeting at their own headquarters.

He added that the members of the Church were peace loving people, "so they will continue to remain calm, but when pushed, force could be applied."

He, therefore, appeals to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Interior Minister Hon. Ambrose Derry and other authorities to intervene to avert any unfortunate incident.

The National Youth President of the Church, Chief Pastor Ebenezer Nkansah Twum Barima stated that the leadership of the Church has chosen a leader in the person of Chief Pastor Stephen Frimpong Nkansah, who must be respected.

He noted that the family has no right to choose a leader for the church since the leadership position of the church is not an inheritance.

"The indigenous Spiritual Church, which was founded in the year 1919 and is more than 100 years old, cannot be headed by a person who is not even a member of the Church," The National Youth President noted.

Meanwhile, the Anyinam District Police Commander, DSP Raymond Mahama Iddrisu has denied the allegation of intimidation noting that the Police and DISEC only want to maintain peace and stability in the area which reason they prevented the Church members from holding their meeting on that premises.

All attempts to contact the DCE for his comments on the issue proved futile.