A new dawn; anticipate a new Zylophon — NAM1 angers Menzgold customers with new tweet

The founder of the defunct gold collectible firm Menzgold is planning a come back.

However, the 'new dawn' he spoke about has got many Ghanaians, especially aggrieved customers of Menzgold incensed as they believe their locked-up funds do not bother the business mogul.

In a post shared on his Twitter handle on Sunday, January 15, the owner of the once-popular Zolophon Media said his outfit will be back stronger and exceptional in no time.

"A new dawn for Creative Arts, Mass Media, Sports, Science & Information Technology. A brand new organization. A giant leap into everlasting glory. Anticipate the NEW ZYLOFON…Creativity, Innovation and technology," read his tweet.

Having seen the post, which had no connection with Menzgold customers, a customer, identified as Dr. Odaani Venture, asked, "Nana, hope you're fine. Please kindly pay me wai. Why you have pay some and leave some? l need my money."

Nana Appiah Mensah responded by telling the customer and his colleagues to exercise a little patience, as their money will hit their accounts in a couple of months.

"Don't worry, big man. Just a couple of months more. Obiaa )y3 real biaa b3 gy3 cash,” NAM1 calmed the customer.