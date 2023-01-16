We paid GHS2.6million to JNS as a refund of a loan – National Cathedral Secretariat replies Ablakwa

16.01.2023 LISTEN

The National Cathedral Secretariat has issued a press release to address the allegation made against it by North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

In a post on his Facebook page, the MP accused the Secretariat of paying some GHS2.6 million to JNS, a company that belongs to National Cathedral Trustee Member, Rev. Kusi Boateng as he cited a conflict of interest.

Clarifying the payment, the National Cathedral Secretariat has through a press release dated Monday, January 16, disclosed that indeed such a payment was made.

However, it explains that the payment was made as a refund of a loan taken from JNS.

“As a normal verification – expected of a Member of Parliament – would have revealed, this was not an illegal payment but rather a refund of a short-term interest-free loan made by JNS to top up the payments to the contractors of the National Cathedral.

“This support was sought from a National Cathedral Trustee Member, Rev Kusi Boateng, in a letter dated August 26, 2021, due to a delay in the receipt of funds to pay the Contractors on time. The GHC 2.6m was paid from the JNS account to the National Cathedral account on August 27, 2021, following a request from Rev Kusi Boateng to his bankers, ADB.

“The GHC 2.6m was refunded to Rev Kusi Boateng, and JNS, by the National Cathedral on September 8, 2021.

“So, this is not an illegal payment,” the press release by the National Cathedral Secretariat said.

It further explained, “As we have stressed, consistently, a project of this nature that significantly raises the issues of faith and national development will always have its discontents, malcontents, as well as those who would use lies, and reckless populist statements to give the impression of wanting accountability. In our vibrant democracy, this is to be expected.”

Meanwhile, the National Cathedral Project’s Board and Management say it remains focused and committed to the completion of the National Cathedral, and would continue to do so with diligence, integrity, excellence, and accountability.