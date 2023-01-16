Globally 1.3 percent of premature deaths in children could be attributed to lead in blood issues – Dr Biamah-Danquah

Dr. Esther Priscila Biamah-Danquah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director stated that globally one of every three children risks having lead blood issues adding that some 1.3 percent of premature deaths in children could be attributed to lead in blood issues.

Dr. Biamah-Danquah explained that certain activities such as mining, paint products, fuel, and people who recycle used batteries within the communities expose the entire community and most especially children to such health implications.

According to her, some companies within the Kpone-Katamanso municipality were engaged in life-threatening ventures and called on the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) and the Environmental Protection Agency(EPA) to ensure the environment was safe at all times for residents.

Dr. Biamah-Danquah gave the advice during a stakeholder engagement organized by the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Directorate in collaboration with the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on the Blood Lead Level (BLL) survey to be conducted in some communities within the Municipality, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) at Kpone.

The Stakeholders’ meeting was organized to solicit ideas and suggestions on how to ensure the ten days survey becomes successful within the Municipality.

Dr. Biamah-Danquah again noted that blood lead level affects human brains, and reproductive systems and can in turn cause stroke, abortions in pregnant women, and sometimes death.

She hinted that the BLL survey, which is expected to commence on Wednesday, January 11th to 24th 2023, would target about 400 children within some selected communities within the municipality to collate some meaningful data to help in policy formulation.

Mrs. Gifty Amihere, Kpone-Katamanso Health Promotion Officer appealed to the stakeholders including parents and head teachers of the various schools to cooperate with the municipal health officers as they embark on the BLL survey within the municipality.

She further stated that blood samples would be taken to the laboratory for examinations adding that, parents should disregard any form of misconceptions and extend their maximum support to ensure their children are well protected within the environment.

-CDA Consult II Contributor