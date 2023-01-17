Amend the constitution to cancel ex-gratia — Otumfuo Atenehene

17.01.2023 LISTEN

Otumfuo Atenehene Nana Atonsa Yiadom Boakye II has stressed the need to amend the 1992 constitution to abolish the billions of cedis government pays to the Members of Parliament as ex-gratia.

In an interview with the Modernghana News correspondent, Nana Atonsa attributed part of the country's financial crisis to the huge ex gratia government pays to parliamentarians every four years after completing their term of office.

Otumfuo Atenehene noted despite all the freebies MPs enjoy he doesn't understand why millions of Ghana cedis are paid to MPs as ex-gratia.

"A civil servant will work and serve the country for more than 50 years but sadly he or she would take home less than GHS25,000

"A civil servant will risk all his life to serve the country but end up as a miserable citizen, whilst an MP would continue to enjoy and build mansions after four years of rendering service," he stated.

Nana Atonsa Yiadom II noted when his advice is taken and put into action, it would go a long way to help build a strong nation.