IGP relocates Police from Apromase Police barracks over fire incident

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has directed for immediate relocation of police personnel from the Apromase Police barracks in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The action follows a fire incident that claimed the life of a police officer together with his wife and their three-month-old baby at the facility.

The relocation is for an assessment of the building facilities to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi, 35 with the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ashanti regional police command, his wife, Yaa Achiaa, 32; and their their-month-old son lost their lives on Saturday, January 15, 2023, as a result of the fire that gut one of the buildings at the barracks.

While expressing condolences to the bereaved families when he visited the fire scene, the IGP said clinical psychologists will be deployed to psyche the other affected police personnel.

Meanwhile, a joint police and Ghana National Fire Service investigations have commenced into the cause of the fire.

Source: Classfmonline.com