IGP dashes to Kumasi over death of Police and family in fire outbreak

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has headed to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region following the death of a police officer and his family in a fire incident.

The police officer with the anti-robbery unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command has been burnt to death in a fire that gutted the Apromase Police Barracks in the Ejisu Municipality where he lived with his family.

The officer died together with his wife, and child in the fire disaster on Monday, January 16, 2023 dawn.

The bodies of the family have been deposited at the morgue.

Assembly Member for the Apromase/Asawase Electoral area, Ernest Kwarteng, told this reporter that they are awaiting the experts to reveal the cause of the fire.

“According to eyewitnesses, the fire swept through one of the rooms and as we speak, a married man, the wife and daughter are no more.

“They have been burnt and the body deposited at the morgue. The police came in but we are waiting for the experts to come in to tell us exactly what happened”, he said.