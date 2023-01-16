Economic crisis: I’m yet to see a 2023-registered car even after two weeks – Suhuyini

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini is saddened by the worsening economic crisis.

The Tamale North MP claims the situation is so bad that he is even yet to see a vehicle registered this new year with the 2023 number plate.

In a tweet on Sunday, January 15, the legislator explained that the situation is worrying because he is always on the road and has been seeing how people used to buy new cars and register them at the beginning of the year.

“In the 2nd Week of 2023 and I’m yet to see a -23 registered vehicle and I’m mostly on the road.

“This country is messed up more than we’re willing to admit to ourselves. scared/ashamed?” he added.

He further disclosed that the hardships in the country are pushing many to find greener pastures in foreign lands, citing six families he personally knows who left within the last three years.

“In last 3yrs, I know of 6 families, personally, who have relocated from Gh[Ghana] cos of economic woes,” he revealed.