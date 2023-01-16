Bono East RCC assists in bushfire prevention

The Bono East Regional Coordinating Council has presented several boxes of cutlasses and wellington boots to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to be distributed among the various fire volunteer squads across the districts in the region.

Presenting the items, the Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan, observed that over 90 percent of bushfires are caused by human carelessness and therefore cautioned against any form of irresponsible practices to reduce the menace.

“More than 90% of Wildfires in Ghana Are Man-made. A report found that careless human activities are behind about 90% of all wildfires in Ghana. This includes abandoned cigarettes, hunting activities, palm wine tappers, land preparation, cooking in the bush and deliberate acts of people including nomadic cattle herdsmen activities and charcoal burning”, he said.

The Regional Minister further said two major measures pursued to address the problem of bushfires in Ghana include policies to reduce indiscriminate burning through community education and environmental awareness programs while the second involves encouraging prescribed burning.

Fire volunteer squads

Touching on the establishment and training of the fire volunteer squads, Mr. Adu-Gyan stated that the law provides that fire volunteer squads must be established either as an area or a unit fire volunteer squad and must be trained by the Ghana National Fire Service.

“I understand that most of our unit and area fire volunteer squads have been formed and have been well-trained to combat the bush fires. It is very necessary that we equip them with the necessary tools to combat fire in their respective areas. For this reason, we are presenting quantities of cutlasses and wellington boots to our assemblies who will work with the fire commanders in the various districts to ensure that these items reach our unit and area fire volunteer squads”, he explained.

“Fires can start based on three main factors: dry fuel such as dry leaves and vegetation, dead trees and other organic matter; dry air and an abundance of oxygen supply; and heat and ignition sources including high temperatures. In the presence of strong winds, wildfires can spread further and faster, making it more difficult to suffocate it”, he added.