Debt Exchange Programme: Gov’t resolves to engage aggrieved Individual Bondholders

Government has announced that it will be engaging Individual Bondholders in the next few weeks before the end of January to find a solution to their grievances.

This has been announced in a press release from the Ministry of Finance confirming that the deadline for the Domestic Debt Exchange programme has been extended.

In the release, the Ministry explains that government will engage stakeholders to address the adverse effects of the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

“The Government has taken the decision to extend the Expiration Date of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme from Monday, 16th January 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (GMT) to Tuesday, 31st January 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (GMT) (the "New Expiration Date").

“The Government has structured the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme as a voluntary exercise, in order to shield domestic bondholders. We will, however, use this period to further engage with stakeholders especially individual bondholders to mitigate any adverse impacts; while we all contribute to overcoming our economic challenges,” parts of a release from the Finance Ministry issued by its Public Relations Unit said on Monday, January 16.

The release further disclosed that important discussions are ongoing with financial institutions, notably in relation to forbearance measures, accounting treatment, as well as the structure and parameters of the Ghana Financial Stability Fund (GFSF).

The Finance Ministry also revealed in its release that following the first announcement of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme on December 5, 2022, the Government entered into advanced discussions with multiple stakeholders.

The release stresses that a successful Domestic Debt Exchange is critical to advance Ghana's economic recovery process, and therefore "it is in our common interest to make it work."