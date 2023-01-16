Gov’t extends deadline for Domestic Debt Exchange Programme to January 31

16.01.2023 LISTEN

The government has announced the latest decision on the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

In a press release from the Ministry of Finance, it says the deadline for the programme has been extended to January 31.

"The Government has taken the decision to extend the Expiration Date of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme from Monday, 16th January 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (GMT) to Tuesday, 31st January 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (GMT) (the "New Expiration Date"),” part of the release issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry said on Monday, January 16.

The release further explains that the Government has structured the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme as a voluntary exercise, in order to shield domestic bondholders.

In the period of the extension, government says it will engage with stakeholders especially individual bondholders to mitigate any adverse impacts.

Meanwhile, important discussions are ongoing with financial institutions, notably in relation to forbearance measures, accounting treatment, as well as the structure and parameters of the Ghana Financial Stability Fund (GFSF).

Following the first announcement of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme on December 5, 2022, the Government entered into advanced discussions with multiple stakeholders.

These discussions resulted in the amendment of the terms of the offer, which was announced on 24th December 2022, to expire on 16th January 2023.

Government strongly believes that a successful Domestic Debt Exchange is critical to advance the country’s economic recovery process, and therefore it is in the common interest to make it work.