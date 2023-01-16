National Cathedral: If you rob the people in God’s name, God will expose you – Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has reacted to the latest revelation by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on the National Cathedral project.

In a lengthy post on Facebook on Monday, January 16, the North Tongu Member of Parliament disclosed that he has uncovered how National Cathedral board member Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng is engaged in illegality by having multiple National Identification Numbers.

Additionally, Mr. Ablakwa provided evidence of multiple passports being used by the Man of God to portray himself as a different person with different names.

“It’s been very puzzling to further discover that the acclaimed man of God and confidant of President Akufo-Addo illegally has two Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs)—P0002502682 and P000627241X. The Ghana Revenue Authority has made clear that each Ghanaian can only have one unique TIN and proceeds to prohibit individuals from having multiple TINs,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa noted.

In a post on Twitter, Sulemana Braimah said God will continue to expose people who attempt to rob the Ghanaian people in the name of God.

“Akufo-Addo's Cathedral project will continue to give us more revelations. Yes, you can deceive the people but God cannot be deceived! If you rob the people in God's name, God will continue to expose you,” Mr. Braimah shared.