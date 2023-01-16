VIDEO: Bortianor-Ngleshie- Amanfro MP defends Ayeh-Paye over religious attacks against Bawumia

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie- Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh has defended former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano in the Eastern Region, Samuel Ayeh-Paye now the Eastern Regional Campaign Coordinator for Alan Kyerematen over religious comments against the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to Sylvester Tetteh, he sees nothing wrong with the comments made by Samuel Ayeh-Paye.

He further stressed that religious and ethnic backgrounds will play a key role going into the 2024 election.

He said no one can convince him that going into the 2024 election religious factors will not play a role in the elections.

"Samuel Ayeh-Paye did not say anything wrong, I see nothing wrong with what he said Patoo. No one can tell me that every flagbearer does not consider religious and ethnic background before choosing a running mate.I want to ask why President Akufo-Addo didn't choose his running mate from Eastern Region? There are certain things we can hide them in the political scene that is the hard truth.

Background

Samuel Ayeh-Paye landed himself into trouble over some religious comments he made against the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He claims that he [Bawumia] is a Muslim, therefore delegates shouldn’t vote for him.

He has been accused of calling some NPP delegates and telling them that Elders of Pentecost and other churches have warned him that if NPP votes for Bawumia to be the party's flag-bearer, they will tell their congregations not to vote for NPP, "so if they want the party to be in power, they should vote for Alan."

In addition, he reportedly telephoned some NPP girls and instructed them to persuade their friends to support their campaign on religious grounds.

He apparently discussed the Vice President blowing the cover in a WhatsApp conversation with a woman by the name Wendy Akuffo.

The camp of Dr. Bawumia was incensed by his remarks they perceived as tribalistic.

They attacked him on social media.

