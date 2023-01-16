Minority demands immediate suspension of Domestic Debt Exhcnage programme

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority in Parliament is demanding that government should suspend its Domestic Debt Exchange programme amid agitations from Ghanaians.

In the past week, individual bondholders have mounted strong opposition to the programme led by a new group called Individual Bondholders Forum (IBF).

They argue that the Debt Exchange programme mocks hard work and robs individual bondholders of legally acquired property.

Today, the Minority has joined in to fight on behalf of affected Ghanaians. Addressing a press conference on Monday, January 16, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu stressed that government needs to immediately suspend the programme and resort to consultation with stakeholders.

“It is on this score, that we the NDC Minority Group calls on the Nana Addo /Bawumia Government to immediately suspend the ongoing Debt Exchange Programme. There should be deeper consultation and greater transparency about Ghana’s total debt and its management,” Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu told the media.

The Minority is of the view that the future sustainability of the country’s insurance companies cannot be guaranteed under the poorly crafted Debt Exchange Programme.

At the press conference, Haruna Iddrisu said the Debt Exchange Programme as proposed and implemented now cannot be in the interest of Ghana’s financial institutions and insurance companies.

“It certainly is not in the best interest of Ghanaians,” Haruna Iddrisu stressed.

Meanwhile, the government has for the third time extended the deadline for the programme.