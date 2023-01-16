Gov’t taking people’s livelihoods from them disguised as Domestic Debt Exchange Scheme – Bawah Mogtari

Special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has bemoaned the potential damage of the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme poses.

According to her, government has planned on taking people’s livelihoods from them but presented it in the form of a Domestic Debt Exchange Scheme.

“Fellow Ghanaians lost monies and jobs in the Banking Sector clean up exercise, and now they are taking people’s livelihoods from them, disguised as a Domestic Debt Exchange Scheme,” Joyce Bawah Mogtari shared in a post on Twitter on Sunday.

In another post today, Joyce Bawah Mogtari stressed that the challenges facing Ghana in the midst of the economic crisis that has brought about the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme are severalfold.

She argues that after collapsing banks, jobs, Ghanaians are set to lose the little investments they had through the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

“We have all lost we are also at risk of losing more, Individual Bondholders are being forced to accept a Domestic Debt Exchange program,” she indicated.