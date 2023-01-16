Mobilisation of agitation over individual bondholders poses real and serious — Gabby

A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko has reacted to the agitations by individual bondholders in the country with regard to the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

In a series of posts on social media, Mr. Otchere-Darko has shared that the mobilisation of agitation over individual bondholders poses a real and serious risk worse than what the country witnessed when the E-Levy was opposed.

“Ghana is in a very difficult place. What we are seeing with the mobilisation of agitation on individual bondholders poses a real and serious risk worse than what we witnessed when opposition to E-Levy succeeded in derailing an already shaky macroeconomic situation from 2021,” Gabby Otchere-Darko shared on Twitter.

According to him, the Domestic Debt Exchange programme is a necessary evil that must be accepted for the sake of the economy.

He is of the view that it will be suicidal for the country and its economy for it to be rejected by individual bondholders.

“The debt exchange programme is voluntary for individual bondholders but a very necessary evil for our economy. Its success is critical to restoring macroeconomic stability, securing an IMF prog. It hits those of us holding bonds very hard. A straight no to it is no solution,” Mr. Gabby Otchere-Darko noted.

While arguing that refusal to conform to the programme may lead to national debt default, he further makes the case that if participation is low, Ghana jeopardize resolving the economic crisis and hardships it is facing.

“I’m sorry but we have to face the hard/painful truths. We ain’t sitting pretty. Our focus must be on how the burden to individual bondholders may be possibly eased, but not to take the hardline position of simply saying no to participation. It will come back to hit us harder,” Mr. Otchere-Darko added.

These comments come after a group of individual bondholders came together last week to form the Individual Bondholders Forum.

The Forum has already petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to exclude Individual Bondholders from the Domestic Exchange programme.