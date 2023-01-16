National Cathedral: Ablakwa drags Rev. Kusi-Boateng before CHRAJ; demands his prosecution

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has confirmed that he will drag National Cathedral board member Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng before the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHARJ) for engaging in an illegality.

In a long post on Facebook, the MP has revealed that he has uncovered that the man of God has multiple Taxpayer Identification Numbers contrary to the regulation of the Ghana Revenue Authority that prohibits same.

“It’s been very puzzling to further discover that the acclaimed man of God and confidant of President Akufo-Addo illegally has two Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs)—P0002502682 and P000627241X. The Ghana Revenue Authority has made clear that each Ghanaian can only have one unique TIN and proceeds to prohibit individuals from having multiple TINs,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa noted.

Adding that Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng also moves around with multiple identifications, the North Tongu notes that he will file a petition against the National Cathedral board member later today at 1pm.

“I shall be petitioning CHRAJ at 1pm today invoking its mandate under Article 218 of the 1992 Constitution to investigate the odious conflict of interest,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa shared.

Meanwhile, the MP says he intends to file an urgent question when Parliament resumes for the Honourable Minister for Foreign Affairs to inform Ghanaians why Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng qualified for a diplomatic passport and the nature of due diligence, if any her ministry may have carried out.