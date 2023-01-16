National Cathedral board member Rev. Kusi-Boateng must resign; he has multiple identities – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has made a damning allegation against National Cathedral board member Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng.

In a long post on social media, Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed that the man of God used multiple identifications and has engaged in illegality.

“Unimpeachable and incontrovertible evidence confirms that Mr. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the famous Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng who still serves on the National Cathedral Board as an Executive Council Member/Director.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no distinct Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is a criminal creation of Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng. The two are therefore one and the same.

“From unassailable and irreproachable documents in my possession, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi uses multiple passports and multiple identification cards with different names and different dates of birth as his special modus operandi,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa indicated in a post on Facebook.

He further reveals, “It’s been very puzzling to further discover that the acclaimed man of God and confidant of President Akufo-Addo illegally has two Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs)—P0002502682 and P000627241X. The Ghana Revenue Authority has made clear that each Ghanaian can only have one unique TIN and proceeds to prohibit individuals from having multiple TINs.”

With this argument, the North Tongu MP is demanding the immediate resignation of Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi from the Board of the National Cathedral of Ghana.

According to him, Rev. Victor Adu Gyamfi must be compelled to refund all taxpayer funds diverted into his company, JNS.

Meanwhile, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says he will be petitioning CHRAJ at 1pm today invoking its mandate under Article 218 of the 1992 Constitution to investigate the odious conflict of interest.

In addition, the MP says he intends to file an urgent question when Parliament resumes for the Honourable Minister for Foreign Affairs to inform Ghanaians why Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng qualified for a diplomatic passport and the nature of due diligence, if any her ministry may have carried out.