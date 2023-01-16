Sunyani: Women farmers at Daadom undergo training in alternative livelihood enhancement

Forty-five women at Daadom, a farming community near Sunyani are undergoing a week-long capacity building and skills training aimed at their improving their livelihood.

The Embassy of Switzerland is funding the training which covers how to prepare liquid soap and other detergents in commercial quantities.

It is an alternative livelihoods improvement venture to help women in smaller communities to sustain their lives in place of their seasonal farming activities.

This is the second project since its inception in September 2022 where 60 women at Kurosua No. 2 and its surrounding communities benefited.

Economic empowerment

The Kavinang Foundation, a non-governmental organization, which is into community development and women's economic empowerment is facilitating the project.

Beneficiaries of the training would be given financial literacy and business management and sustainability training including training manuals as part of the eight-day project.

Mr. Seth Cudjoe, the project coordinator told the media during the training session that at the end of the training program, the beneficiaries would be registered as cooperatives and given start-up kits to start their own micro-business.

He commended the Swiss Embassy for providing funding for the training and hoped that the project would achieve its desired results.