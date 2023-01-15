Heavens' Laboratory CEO commends Mr. Ransford Antwi for support

The Chief Executive Officer of Heavens' Diagnostic Services Ltd, Nana Kwasi Bredu Antwi-Berko II, has lauded Mr. Ransford Antwi, CEO of Suncity Radio for his massive support towards the sustainability of Heaven Diagnostic Services in Sunyani and its environs.

This comes following the fifth anniversary celebration of the laboratory centre.

In an interaction with Suncity Radio, Nana Kwasi Bredu Antwi-Berko II popularly known as Nana H-Lab recounted that, his main motivation for establishing the state-of-the-art laboratory in Sunyani is to provide clinical laboratory services at an affordable price to enable the general public especially the less privileged to have access to quality clinical laboratory services.

He however stated that, Mr. Ransford Antwi is one of the key personalities behind the success of Heaven Diagnostic Services for the past five years.

“Aside his motivations and encouragements during difficult times , Mr. Ransford Antwi gave me the opportunity to advertise on his radio station without taking any money from me, for the past five years... '' If not for people like him, I would have given up,” Nana Kwasi Bredu stated.

Nana Kwasi Bredu further thanked the CEO of Suncity Radio and all others who in diverse ways contributed to the success of Heavens' Diagnostic Service since its inception in 2018.