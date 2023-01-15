Enough of your slogans; take Ghanaians seriously – Mahama lambasts gov’t

John Dramani Mahama

15.01.2023 LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has hit out at government over its inability to complete any of its Agenda 111 Hospitals.

In a post on social media, the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) bemoaned how none of the Agenda 111 hospitals have been completed although the project has entered its fourth year.

According to John Dramani Mahama, President Akufo-Addo's government must stop taking Ghanaians for granted and begin to take the citizenry seriously.

He also wants the government to put a stop to the plenty of promises and sloganeering.

“The ‘Agenda 111’ hospitals promise is in its 4th year, yet not a single hospital has been completed to support quality health care delivery. This is contrary to the lofty promise made in 2020. The NPP must learn to take Ghanaians serious. Enough of the slogans,” ex-President Mahama posted on Twitter on Saturday.

The government revealed plans for Agenda 111 Hospitals a few years ago to improve health infrastructure in the country after the sector was exposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through the project, the government is building various health facilities across the 16 regions.