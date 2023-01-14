CAJ appoints 3 Ghanaian Journalists into leadership positions

The Congress of African Journalists (CAJ) has appointed three Ghanaian Journalists to its leadership positions.

CAJ in a statement by its International President, Michael Adeboboye appointed Mr. Dela Ahiawor, as the Vice President, the West Africa Region of CAJ, while Sammy Heywood Okine popularly known as General One as CAJ Country Coordinator for Ghana and Helga Gokah the Deputy CAJ Coordinator for Ghana.

Mr. Dela Ahiawor, is the Editor of (delreport.com). He is a professional journalist who has been in the media since 2002. He cut his professional journalism teeth with the defunct Ghanaian Voice newspaper as a sports columnist. And moved on to work with several other titles. In 2011, he decided to shift focus from sports writing and has succeeded in carving a niche as a sustainability editor/ writer focusing on sustainability/climate-related journalism.

Mr. Ahiawor is well-travelled and has participated in several media events in and outside Ghana. He is a member of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) since 2004, the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), Switzerland (since 2004) and currently a member of the Congress of African Journalists (CAJ).

Okine, the ace sports and entertainment journalist with over 30 years experience will be assisted by Miss Helga Gokah of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

Okine, a product of St. Augustine's College, Accra High School and the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has held many positions related to media duties.

He was former Deputy General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), and former Public Relations Officer /Communications Director of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and Ghana Kickboxing Association (GKA).

He is Ghana Country Director of African Sports Media Network and Special Advisor to the Women In Sports Association (WISA) of Ghana.

Okine is Deputy Communications Director of the Ghana Olympic Committee in charge of social media. He made history as the only sports journalist from Ghana at the 2022 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan as the Press Attache of Team Ghana.

He also holds the position of Communications Director of the Ghana Breaking Federation. He has risen through the ranks from Reporter to Editor working for a number of media houses notably, Rex Image producers of Sports Coin and Business Ghana, Western Publications producers of Daily Guide.

The Statesman, Sports World, P&P (People and Places) Rainbow Sports among others.

He produced 'On The Ball' on GTV and 'Health Check' with S&S Media Concepts and the 'World Cup Soccer Fiesta' with MOFA Productions.

He is a motivational speaker, gym instructor and fitness coach.

Miss Gokah is former Sports Editor of The Tide Newspaper and is currently a presenter at Ghana Broadcasting Corporation. She is a member of the SWAG Welfare Committee and has also been in the journalism field for 14 years.

According to Mr. Dela Ahiawor, Vice President in charge of West Africa for the Congress of African Journalists, Sammy and Helga are supposed to rally journalists in Ghana to join CAJ and lead in seeking the welfare and respect for journalists in Ghana.

The Congress has several members across the continent and the headquarters is located in Lagos, Nigeria.