Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation fetes New Horison Special School, Dzorwulu Special School, Osu Children’s Home in a New Year Party

The Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation’s chapter in Ghana has put smiles on the faces of disabled persons at a new year's party.

As part of its zeal to help cushion the less privileged in society, the VFFF donated some items to three special institutions: New Horizon Special School, Dzorwulu Special School and the Osu Children's Home with sponsorship from Indomie Ghana, Shoprite and Le Country Water.

The event, held at the New Horison Special School in Cantonment, Accra, on Friday, January 13 was an eye-saw as the students displayed their dancing prowess.

Entertainment activities such as dancing competitions and musical chairs were held between the students and later the teachers, which brought much excitement to the event.

In his opening remarks, the foundation’s Operations Director, Rev. Tony White said their mission to the facility is to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged through donation, entertainment and dinner.

On his part, the Vice President of the Foundation, His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Amb Chukwudi Ihenetu, the Paramount King of the Igbo People in Ghana, who ate at a round table with the special students, posited that his outfit will continue to partner with the schools, saying, "We are here today and we will come again. We will continue to partner with you in so many ways."

He encouraged the students to keep faith in God and believe that their current condition is never permanent so long as they put their faith in the almighty God.

"The children are called special people because they deserve special treatment, so let’s come together and support them so they get the treatment they deserve," he said, appreciating the hard work of the school's staff for their unflinching love towards the students.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiary schools, Madam Mariama Obeng, the Deputy Principal of the New Horizon Special School’s vocational center expressed gratitude to the Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation for such a kind gesture and, just like Oliver Twist, asked for more from the government, private organizations and other benevolent individuals.

According to her, the fees that are used to fund the school’s daily activities aside from donations are not enough to cater for the children, stressing, "so we call on philanthropists to come to our aid and donate some items to us because handling these people is very difficult and expensive."

Origin of the New Horizon Special School

The school was founded by Mrs. Salome François in 1972.

It provides day school education for children between the ages of 6 and 18, and vocational training and employment for adults (18 and over) who have an intellectual disability.

Their aim is to not only provide a well-rounded education for children and adults with special needs in a safe and caring environment, but also to develop each child’s potential to the full so that he or she can lead a productive and satisfying life.

Persons with other disabilities like spasticity, cerebral palsy, visual impairment, hearing impairment, etc. may also be admitted so long as their primary disability is learning difficulty.

Their vocational programmes include kente weaving, batik dyeing, basket weaving, and bead making. Older students are also taught life skills like ironing, cleaning, and basic cooking to help them live independently.

The Dzorwulu Special School

Being one of the most visible government-owned special schools in the country, it was specifically set up for children with autism in Ghana after realising that most parents with such children find it difficult to handle them alone, apart from the stigmatisation of the society towards such children.

So, the school was set up to give relief to the parents of such children by providing them with care, treatment, and training, and by helping them explore their hidden talents.

Feeling very sensitive to the plight of children with autism, a social welfare officer, Mrs. Josephine Afrifa, along with Mr. E. S. Aidoo, then a Judicial Secretary, initiated the inauguration of the Society of Friends of Mentally Challenged Children.

Through the initiative of the society, these children were brought together and accommodated at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, together with the adult patients.

Later, with their basic aim of providing for the well-being of the children, the society realised the need to provide relief for these children by providing them with their own rehabilitation centre and giving them care and training in skills.

The society embarked on a successful fundraising venture that enabled the building of its own institution, solely dedicated to the children, before the end of 1970.

The facility was run by the society with the assistance of the government, which ensured that the academic, domestic, and medical necessities were provided by the Ministries of Education and Health.

The Society handed over the running of the school in 1974 to the government. Thereafter, the name of the school was changed to Dzorwulu Special School.

The Osu Children’s Home

The facility had its origins in a Child Care Society, which was established in 1949 by Ghanaian women and a Norwegian lady to care for orphans and vulnerable children.

In 1962, the society was taken over by the then-government of Ghana and placed under the jurisdiction of the Department of Social Welfare.

It was then moved to its present location at Labone and renamed Osu Children’s Home with the mandate to offer care and protection to children exposed to moral and physical danger.

The home is under the Department of Social Welfare, which is presently under the auspices of the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

About the VFFF Foundation

The Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation is a non-governmental organisation (NGO), registered in Ghana and the USA.

The visionary and founder is 108-year-old Queen Viola Ford Fletcher, one of the three survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The Foundation advances sustainable systems for the care of people, families’ communities, societies, nations, and our shared environments globally.

Empowering, advancing, and improving people’s physical, financial, mental, and spiritual wellbeing is the foundation’s mission.