Suspect in Budumburam MoMo robbery incident shot dead by Police after attempt to escape handcuffed

One of the suspects in the attack on a mobile money vendor near a public toilet in the Budumburam camp has been gunned down by the Police.

Information gathered by Citi News suggests the deceased resisted arrest and attempted to bolt even after he was handcuffed which resulted in him being shot dead by the police.

Citi News’ Central Regional Correspondent Calvis Tetteh narrated that the deceased suspect who has been identified as Kwame was on the police wanted list over a dawn robbery attack on the mobile money vendor at Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

During an operation by personnel from the Central Regional Police Command to effect his arrest on Friday night, the suspect vehemently resisted and physically wounded a police officer.

He was overpowered and handcuffed but he still attempted to flee causing the police to shoot him which resulted in his death.

Michael Anderson, the 28-year-old Mobile Money vendor was shot by the robbers on December 30, 2022, at a public toilet facility in Buduburam.

The dawn robbery attack also saw the operator of the public toilet facility robbed at gunpoint.

Michael died on January 5, 2023, whilst on admission at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

