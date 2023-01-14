Power outage occurred after 330kV Aboadze–Anwomaso line tripped — GRIDCo

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has explained that a raging bushfire under its high-voltage lines near Tarkwa caused the power outage that occurred on Saturday.

GRIDCo in a statement said a fire tender from Tarkwa Goldfields is on-site to bring the fire under control. It has subsequently apologised for the inconvenience caused and assured that it is working to restore the normal power supply.

Below is the full statement by GRIDCo “The Ghana GRID Company, (GRIDCo) informs the public that a systems disturbance occurred at 11.57 on Saturday 14th January 2023.

“The outage occurred after GRIDCo's 330kV Aboadze – Anwomaso line tripped followed by a number of lines in the western corridor of the grid triggering a system disturbance and causing all th ermal plants and Bui generators and customer loads to trip.

“A raging bushfire under GRIDCo's high-voltage lines near Tarkwa has been identified as the source of the power line trips. A fire tender from Tarkwa Goldfields is on-site to bring the fire under control.

Meanwhile, restoration of the grid commenced immediately and efforts are ongoing to restore power to all affected areas and customers.

GRIDCo sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused by this incident and is working to restore the normal power supply.

By Citi Newsroom