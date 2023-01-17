Trader occurs wrath of queenmother after flouting sanitation laws

17.01.2023 LISTEN

A 45-year-old resident of Soko, a town in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region has been punished for flouting the sanitation laws of the community.

Madam Emelia, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 broke into tears at the chief's palace when a member of the Parents and Teachers Association Madam Katena Ama dragged her before the queen mother to answer questions as to why she (Emelia) polluted the school compound with faeces.

According to the P.T.A member, the queenmother (Obaapanin) of the town, Nana Ama Kyaa III tasked them to protect the school against any sanitation and environmental pollution.

Katena Ama said somewhere in December last year Emelia who trades behind the basic school was caught in the act dumping faeces on the school compound.

Sources said she was then confronted but the trader allegedly took offence with the explanation that the faeces she dumped is from a child and hardly sees any reason why the P.T.A member would want to disturb her.

At the palace on the fateful Tuesday, January 10, the queenmother registered her disappointment about the level of lawlessness in the society.

She said whiles government is spending billions of cedis to tackle the sanitation menace others tend to thwart government efforts citing Madam Emelia as one of such culprits.

The queenmother made an attempt to hand Emelia over to the police but some persons pleaded to use another option.

She then ordered the P.T.A to assign a portion of the school's park to Emelia to weed to serve as a deterrent to others.

Nana Ama Kyaa III said her administration would no longer tolerate such behaviours in the town.