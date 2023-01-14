Chiana SHS students are damn lucky; they would have been flogged publicly in other jurisdictions - Koku Anyidoho

14.01.2023 LISTEN

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has shared his candid view on the Chiana Senior High School (SHS) matter.

The name of the school has been drugged in the mud in recent weeks after eight female students were seen insulting the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in viral video.

Reacting to the President’s intervention, Koku Anyidoho has indicated that he believes the pardoned students have been very lucky.

According to him, if the eight female students were to be in another country, they would have been flogged publicly for insulting the president.

“Honestly, these girls are damn lucky. In other jurisdictions, they wld have been flogged publicly. What nonsense!! U joke with insulting the President & making it public? Ah! Ah! Ah!,” Koku Anyidoho said in a post on his Twitter page on Saturday, January 24.

The dismissed member of the National Democratic Congress added that President Akufo-Addo must be applauded for his intervention to overturn the dismissal of the eight Chiana female students.

“I guess we must thank President Akufo-Addo for having a kind heart to forgive them.Thanks Prez,” Koku Anyidoho added in his post.