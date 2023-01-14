Husband murders wife

A 26-year-old woman has been reportedly slashed with cutlass to death by her husband, who is a commercial bus driver.

The suspect, Micheal Abeiku Hagan, is currently at large and wanted by the police.

Some family members of the deceased got wind of the incident on Friday, January 13 at their apartment at Oyoko New Site in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern region.

They narrated how the deceased was found on the floor in a blue flower top on a blue shorts in the bedroom inside their apartment at Oyoko New Site.

Upon checks, several cutlass wounds were found on her back, head, forehead, fingers, hands and legs.

The case was immediately reported to the Police, who swiftly arrived at the scene to commence their investigations.

The Eastern Regional Police Command is yet to make an arrest as search for the suspect continues.

The suspect and the deceased had three children.

Residents and family members are at a loss over what might have occurred to warrant the sad incident on Friday dawn.

But reliable sources confirm that some marital dispute existed.

“The man came to me a few days ago to report a marital issue he wished I address between him and the wife who was our church member,” Pastor Eric Addo revealed.

“But the woman travelled, so I was waiting for her to return so that I call both parties for us to resolve the issue amicably. It is very sad we have lost the woman. I am deeply shocked.”

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the St Joseph Hospital morgue for autopsy and further investigation.

