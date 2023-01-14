You can criticise the president but insulting him is unacceptable - Prof. Gyampo

Political science lecturer at the University of Science and Technology, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has shared his view on the Chiana Senior High School (SHS) dismissed students issue.

Eight female students from the school have been in the news for weeks after they were seen in a video on social media insulting the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking to TV3 on the Key Points Programme, Prof. Ransford Gyampo noted that while criticising the president are welcomed, insults directed at the President should not be entertained.

“I am for criticisms but not insults, you can’t insult the president like that,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo stressed.

Fortunately, for the eight dismissed students of Chiana SHS, President Akufo-Addo has intervened to plead on their behalf.

In a letter to the Ministry of Education, the President directed Minister Dr. Yaw Adutwum to liaise with the Ghana Education Service to overturn the dismissal for alternative punishment to be slapped on the students instead.

Reacting to that decision, Prof. Ransford Gyampo says President Akufo-Addo should equally look at other important issues and ensure they are addressed.

“The President should also give this same listening ear to other important issues which Ghanaians have made critical calls,” the UG Political Science lecturer said.