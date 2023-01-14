You are now abandoning ship but it’s too late - Mahama chides Alan, Dr. Owusu Afriyie

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has reacted to the decision by some members of New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to resign.

In the last two weeks, two top officials of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government including Minister for Food and Agriculture Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie as well as Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen have resigned from post.

Reacting to the decisions by the two officials, ex-President John Dramani Mahama has made the case that they are trying to abandon ship after contributing to the economic crisis of the country.

Insisting that it’s too late for them, the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) adds that Ghanaians should take note of the fact that both resigning Ministers cannot be excused from blame.

“Some members of the Akufo-Addo gov't have realized their boat is heading for disaster. It must be a relief for those deserting the ship, but it's so late. It's almost pointless. They’ll try hard not to be part of the mess we are in, but let’s not forget the parts they all played,” ex-President John Dramani Mahama said.

The resignation of Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie have been duly confirmed and accepted by President Akufo-Addo.

The two top officials of the NPP government have resigned to focused on their ambition to become the next flagbearer of the party for the 2024 General Elections.