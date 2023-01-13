Akufo-Addo sacks Deputy CEO of Northern Development Authority

13.01.2023 LISTEN

President Akufo-Addo has dismissed the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority, Patrick Seidu.

His sack takes effect, Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

A letter from the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare has asked Mr Seidu “to comprehensively hand over your duties and any official property in your custody to the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority before your departure.”

Ms Osei-Opare also noted: “We thank you for your services and we wish you the best in your future endeavours.”