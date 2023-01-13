Sunyani: Public health danger looms at Abesim Zongo

Some residents of Sunyani Abesim Zongo, a suburb of the Sunyani municipality have bemoaned that their health is in danger due to the unsanitary atmosphere created by the dumping site in the area.

Speaking to Suncity News, residents of the area said they are sitting on a time bomb and called on the assembly to relocate the dumping site.

According to them, the refuse dump has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies exposing them to health hazards such as malaria and cholera.

“When it rains the stench from the site is unbearable, mosquitoes and flies disturb us day and night,” one of the residents stated.

Meanwhile the Assembly member of the area, Hon. Osei Mensah has attributed the situation to the indiscipline attitude of some of the residents of the area.

He said, “Some of the residents ease themselves at the dumping site instead of paying money to visit the public toilet”.

He discloses that the assembly is working assiduously to resolve the situation.