Agona East District Assembly vowed to support community self-help projects to improve infrastructure development

The Agona East District Coordinating Director, Mr. Mohammed Alhassan has said the Assembly would continue to support all ongoing self-help projects to improve infrastructure development in the District.

According to the Coordinating Director, the Assembly aside its development agenda was supporting every single self-help project being initiated by the communities towards its early completion.

Mr. Mohammed Alhassan said this when Chiefs and people of Kwesitwikrom popularly known as 'KTK' paid a courtesy call to express their appreciation for the various supports the community received from the Assembly last Thursday.

Led by the Chief of Kwesitwikrom, Nana Kwesi Twi IV, they indicated their gratitude for the immense support the Assembly continues to give to the community.

Nana Kwesi Twi IV recounted that the Agona East District Assembly in spite of its developmental agenda always ensure that the community received its fair share of the National cake.

"We came today to express our gratitude to the Agona East District Chief Executive, Hon. Janet Odei Painstil in particular and the Assembly in general for the support they have been giving to us to improve the quality of lives of the people.

"When Hon. Janet Odei Painstil visited us during our annual Akwambo festival last year, we made a passionate appeal to the Assembly to support us to roof our ongoing community centre being undertaken by the people.

"She gladly accepted to help us with some roofing sheets. We thought it was one of the numerous political talks. Surprisingly she brought 100 pieces of roofing sheets to enable us complete the projects. We are extremely grateful to her and the Assembly.

"This kind gesture has cushioned the people financially because we had plans to raise money for the project through Fundraising and Levi. Kwesitwikrom is a farming community and one could imagine how much we would get to complete the project.

"On behalf of Nananom and people of Agona Kwesitwikrom, I once again thank the DCE and His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government for prompt response to plight of the people," Nana Kwesi Twi IV stated.

Nana Kwesi Twi IV like Oliver Twist appealed to the DCE to support the projects with some cement for floor works adding that it would be completed in the short possible time.

Mr. Mohammed Alhassan speaking on behalf of the Agona East District Chief Executive, Hon. Janet Odei Painstil assured that the Assembly would continue to support the community to complete every single project it has initiated to complement the Assembly's efforts of ensuring the development of every community in the District.

"We are striving to improve infrastructure development in the Agona East District in every sector of the economy ranging from Education, Health, Agriculture, and Roads reshaping among other things.

"We are poised to improve the standard of living in line with Government's transformation agenda which basically seeks to bring governance to the doorsteps of the people.

"Kwesitwikrom has benefited a lot from the Assembly and we will continue to support them in every endeavour within our power. I want to encourage other communities to emulate what the Chiefs and people of Kwesitwikrom do by appreciating what the Assembly was doing for the District.

" It is unfortunate some people don't appreciate the little effort the Assembly is doing to improve economic growth and development in the District. This is where I am grateful to Kwesitwikrom Nananom for today's appreciation. We will continue to support the community to complete its self-help projects," the Coordinating Director noted

The Presiding Member for Agona East District Assembly, Nana Kow Ponsi disclosed that the Assembly was working closely with Nananom in the various communities in line with the Assembly's developmental agenda.

He disclosed that the Assembly would not carry out any development project without the consent of the people in the beneficiary communities adding that the needs of the people ought to be met to serve the purpose for which the said project was sited.

The Queen Mother of Kwesitwikrom, Nana Mensima I on her part sought financial support from the Agona East District Assembly to enable the people, especially women to expand their farms and trade.