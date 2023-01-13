Sempe Akwashongtse commends Sheikh Wadud Ciessey for successful annual Maulid

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, Nii Adotey Odaawulu I, has commended the President of The Tijjaniya Movement of Ghana, Sheikh Abdul Wadud Harun Ciessey and the organizers for a successful annual Maulid (Birth of Holy Prophet).

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse made the commendation when he and his entourage joined the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Shaributu, Sheikh Muneeri from Katsina State, Nigeria, a Muslim cleric and well-known philanthropist within the Muslim Communities in Ghana, Malam Alhassan Abokin Ango and among other prominent Muslim personalities across the world to mark the celebration.

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse described Sheikh Abdul Wadud Harun Ciessey as a very humble and respectable Muslim leader with a unique leadership quality that calls for all leaders to emulate. This year’s annual Maulid celebration he said has been one of the best and has brought together prominent Muslims from around the world under one umbrella to foster unity and development within the Muslim Communities in Ghana. The Maulid has been described by many as unique due to measures put in place by the organizers and its related events that seek to promote the good image of the Muslim Communities in Ghana and the world.

Nii Adotey Odaawulu I, revealed that the celebration of Maulid was aimed at preaching the “seera” of the Holy Prophet and it requires that the people practice the deeds of the prophet in their daily activities. He called on Muslims especially the youth to practice good habits and ensure that they propagate Islam at all times adding that Islam is peace and for that matter the need to ensure that peace prevails when dealing with others. The youth were advised to be assertive and diligent since they are the cornerstone of society. The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse prayed to Allah seeking his blessings, peace, unity, reli­gious co-existence and pros­perity for the country. He finally prayed for Allah’s mercy and forgiveness to the souls of departed ones.

The Ashanti Regional annual Maulid took place last Sat­urday under the leadership of the President of the Tijjaniya Muslim Movement of Ghana, Sheikh Abdul- Wadud Harun Ciessey aiming to bring all stakeholders together to pro­mote unity and togetherness. The event was interspersed with lectures, thanksgiving to Allah and praises to Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him). The occasion was also graced by Zongo Chiefs, Imams, women groups, Youth Groups and among others.