Ofori-Atta out; Abu Jinapor in as caretaker Trade and Industry Minister

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made another change at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Exactly a week ago, the President in a press release issued from the Communications Directorate of the President acknowledged receipt of a resignation letter from Alan Kyerematen.

In that letter, President Akufo-Addo named Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as caretaker minister for the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 6th January 2023, accepted the resignation from the office of Mr. Alan Kyerematen as Minister for Trade and Industry. This was after Mr. Kyerematen, on Thursday, 5th January, informed the President personally of his decision to resign, and subsequently submitted his letter of resignation to him,” the release explained.

It added, “The President has asked the Minister for Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, to act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, until a substantive appointment is made.”

Meanwhile, information gathered today has confirmed that the President has directed Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor to take over from the Finance Minister and handle the Trade and Industry Ministry until a substantive minister is appointed.

Abu Jinapor's new role takes effect on Monday, January 16.