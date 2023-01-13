122 PWDs get support from Offinso North District Assembly

Persons with Disabilities numbering about 122 in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region have received cash and items ranging from GH1,000 to GH3,304 to help support their businesses and also to improve upon their living standards.

In all, two (2) deep freezers and two fufu pounding machines among others were distributed amounting to GHS9,338.00.

The Assembly also disbursed a total of GHS51, 500.00 cash to some PWDs in the area.

The District Coordinating Director for Offinso North Madam Victoria Akyaa, who on behalf of the Assembly and the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development did the presentation, noted that government intends to sustain such support programmes to mitigate the vulnerability PWDs face in society to improve their livelihood as part of other plans.

She said the 3% of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) was allocated to enhance PWDs activities.

Madam Adomako opined that the assembly will continue to provide such support to persons with disabilities every year in order to alleviate poverty in the area.

She said previously, monies were given to PWDs, but instead of using the monies for economic ventures, they spent it. As a result of that the government decided to provide kits and equipment to them to undertake economic ventures, depending on their request.

Madam Adomako therefore, advised beneficiaries not to sell the items given to them because first of all the items have been marked and it will also be prudent for them to use the items for economic ventures where they can earn a living.

The chairman for the physically challenged who doubles as the representative for Ghana Federation of Disables Mr. Paul commended the government and also thanked the Assembly for their kind gesture.

He, therefore, pledged that the items would be used for the intended purpose to generate income for their daily bread.