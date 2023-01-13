E/R: Man sneaks into Aburi Botanical Gardens, commits suicide

A man has been reportedly found dead inside Aburi Botanical Gardens in the Eastern Region today, Friday, January 13.

From the information gathered, the deceased whose name has been given as Agya Awuah is believed to be in his early fifties.

Sources report that the deceased was found hanging with a rope around his neck tied to a tree.

Persons that uncovered the hanging body also found that one tree branch had already been broken.

That has resulted in speculations that he might have made a first attempt and failed.

Unfortunately, that did not demotivate him to take his own life as he tried the second time.

Managers of the Aburi Botanical Garden per information gathered suspect that the deceased sneaked into the gardens through an unapproved route.

Several reports have revealed that some days ago, Agya Awuah had threatened to take his own life.

The body of the deceased has been removed from the Aburi Botanical Gardens and deposited at a hospital by the police.

Meanwhile, the police are looking into the matter to confirm whether it was really suicide.