Debt Exchange programme mocks hard work, robs us of legally acquired property – Individual Bondholders

Individual Bondholders through the Individual Bondholders Forum (IBF) are calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene for them to be excluded from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

The individual bondholders in a petition on Friday, January 13, appealed to the President saying, “Sir, let it not be said ever that during your tenure, your policies impoverished citizens whose primary duty to country was service and love through hard work and taxes.”

According to the Forum, the government’s proposed Debt Exchange programme as announced by the Finance Minister in December 2022 does not only mock the hard of the Ghanaian people but also robs them of legally acquired property.

“Your DDE as proposed for Individual Bondholders takes away our liberty to self-sustain, mocks hard work, and robs us of legally acquired property. None of these reflect the tenets of good governance,” parts of the petition by the IBF signed by its Convener Mr. Senyo Hosi reads.

Meanwhile, the Individual Bondholders Forum is requesting an audience with the government to discuss and find a solution to their grievances to ensure individual bondholders are not made to suffer for no wrongdoing.

“Finally, we wish to state that within our group are persons who possess technical and policy skills and are willing to assist government explore viable options without catastrophically impairing the interests of Individual Bondholders,” the petition by IBF added.