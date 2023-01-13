Individual Bondholders petition Akufo-Addo to demand exclusion from domestic debt exchange

President Akufo-Addo

Individual Bondholders Forum (IBF), the group representing various individual bondholders in the country has officially petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange (DDE) programme.

The Forum is demanding among other things that Individual Bondholders are excluded from the Debt Exchange proggrame.

The Individual Bondholders Forum while calling for the exclusion of individual investors’ holdings in Collective Investment Schemes affected by the DDE also want individual investors’ holdings in the ESLA Bonds to be excluded from the DDE programme.

While requesting the government to negotiate with individual bondholders, IBF also insists that individual investors’ holdings in the Daakye Bonds must be excluded from the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

The Individual Bondholders Forum argue that the inclusion of Individual Bondholders in the proposed domestic debt exchange programme announced in December 2022 has been extremely unsettling and catastrophic for its membership and all others affected.

The Forum notes that the social impact of the DDE as currently presented for individuals is the harshest on any investor category and catastrophic to the livelihoods of the about 1.3mn direct and indirect bondholders and their dependents.

In the petition signed by Mr. Senyo Hosi who is the convener for IBF, it makes the case that the DDE as proposed for Individual Bondholders takes away their liberty to self-sustain, mocks hard work, and robs them of legally acquired property.

Below is a copy of the petition to President Akufo-Addo: