Residents of Berlin Top laments dusty road

Residents and traders along the Berlin Top stretch, a suburb of the Sunyani municipality have registered their displeasure over the dusty and deplorable nature of roads in the area.

The Berlin Top road is part of the major roads benefiting from the rehabilitation and expansion of the Sunyani inner-city roads project by the Akufo-Addo government.

The project which is being funded under the agreement the Akufo-Addo government signed with Sino hydro Corporation and the Chinese government is expected to be completed in June 2023.

However, for some time now the Berlin Top road has been abandoned exposing residents and traders along the stretch to serious health implications such as catarrh and other respiratory-related diseases as a result of the dusty nature of the road.

Speaking to Suncity News, the residents lamented that their health is at risk and urged the government to help speed up work.

“The dust is becoming unbearable, before the Christmas break, they were watering the road but after Christmas, the watering has seized and we are not seeing the contractors working. We heard the government owe the contractors so we are pleading with the government to solve any difference it has with the contractors to help speed up work,” a resident stated.

Meanwhile, drivers who ply the road are also pleading with the government to come in and help speed up work to complete the road.

About eight major suburbs in the Sunyani Municipality are benefiting from the rehabilitation and expansion of the Sunyani inner-city roads project.

They include Mayfair, Baakoniaba, New Town, Dr. Berko, Penkwase areas roads, Berlin Top and Estate inner link roads.

Prior to the Christmas festivities, the road was watered twice daily to reduce the impact of the dust on the road users as well as nearby houses and those that undertake their business activities along the road.