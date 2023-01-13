C/R: Seven people die in a gory accident at Gomoa Antseadze

13.01.2023 LISTEN

A ghastly accident at Gomoa Antseadze on the Cape Coast to Accra highway in the Central Region has resulted in several casualties.

According to the information gathered, not only did eight people sustain critical injuries but seven people also lost their lives.

The gory accident occurred between a Sprinter Benz bus with registration number GW 7920-22 and another Sprinter bus.

The Apam District Fire Service Officer, ACFO Ankomah Nuamah has blamed the accident on overspeeding on the part of the two drivers.

Victims who have been admitted to the hospital disclosed that the driver of the sprinter bus with registration number GW 7920-22 attempted to overtake the other bus but the other driver wouldn’t allow.

Despite complaints from passengers who feared for their lives, the two drivers continued to compete until the driver of the bus with registration number GW 7920-22 lost control of his steering and crashed.

The eight injured persons including an infant are currently battling for their lives at the Mankessim and St. Luke’s Catholic Hospital at Apam.

Meanwhile, the seven people who perished have been sent to the morgue for preservation.