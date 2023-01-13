Akufo-Addo’s decision to save 8 dismissed Chiana SHS students amounts to interference — EduWatch

The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch (EduWatch), Kofi Asare has argued that the decision by President Akufo-Addo to step in for the dismissed students of Chiana Senior High School (SHS) is an interference in the work of schools and the education system.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday intervened in the dismissal of the eight female students.

Consequently the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum directed the Ghana Education Service to consider an alternative disciplinary action instead of dismissal.

Speaking on the matter, Kofi Asare says although the President has the right to step in, he is interfering with the work of schools and the education system.

“The President has the right to intervene but I believe it amounts to interfering in the work of the schools and education system,” he told Joy FM in an interview.

According to Kofi Asare, people must not be emotional about the matter but must allow the education system to work.

“Let's not be emotional, let's get the fact and know the history of the students, but until then we don't rubbish the decision of the school.

“It is premature for anyone to simply say that the GES action is not consistent or out of context,” the EduWatch Executive Director shared.

The eight female students of Chiana SHS got themselves into trouble after a video of them insulting the President went viral.

Following their dismissal by the Ghana Education Service this week, they have shown remorse and pleaded for mercy from President Akufo-Addo.

Following the intervention of the President, they are now expected to return to school to continue with their education.