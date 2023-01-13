You’ve made the right decision – Sulemana Braimah commends Akufo-Addo for saving dismissed students

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Mr. Sulemana Braimah has reacted to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision to intervene for the dismissed students of Chiana Senior High School (SHS).

In a press release from the Ministry of Education, it said the President had stepped in to reverse the dismissal of the eight female students and directed Minister Dr. Yaw Adutwum to see to it that other disciplinary actions are considered.

“The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo has intervened in the above subject after his attention was drawn to it. Consequently, the Minister for Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has directed the Ghana Education to consider an alternative disciplinary action instead of dismissal,” part of the press release from the Ministry of Education said.

Reacting to the President’s intervention, Sulemana Braimah has commended the president, insisting that he has taken the right decision on the matter.

“Dear President Akufo-Addo, thank you very much for listening to the appeal to reverse the decision by GES to dismiss the 8 girls from the Chiana High School. As a father and leader, you have made the right decision,” the MFWA Executive Director said in a Twitter post.

The eight female students of Chiana SHS got themselves into trouble after a video of them insulting the President went viral.

Following their dismissal by the Ghana Education Service this week, they have shown remorse and pleaded for mercy from President Akufo-Addo.

Following the intervention of the President, they are now expected to return to school to continue with their education.