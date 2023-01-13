Akufo-Addo saves 8 dismissed Chiana SHS students

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo has intervened in the dismissal of some eight (8) students of Chiana SHS.

They were dismissed by the Ghana Education Service (GES) for insulting the President in a viral video.

The President has directed the GES to reverse its decision and call them back to school.

A statement signed by Mr. Kwasi Kwarteng, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education and released on Friday, January 13, reads, “The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo has intervened in the above subject ( referring to the dismissal of the students) after his attention was drawn to it.”

It concludes, “Consequently, the Minister for Education Dr. Yaw Osel Adutwum has directed the Ghana Education to consider an alternative disciplinary action instead of dismissal.”

In a viral video in 2022, the said students displayed some level of disrespect, insulting the President over the high prices of gari and other items in the country.

The Ghana Education Service (GES), on Wednesday, January 11, released a statement to dismiss the students on grounds of misconduct.

“This is in view of her involvement in misconducting herself by making derogatory comments in a video that went viral, a conduct considered very undesirable and contrary to the acceptable standards of conduct generally required of any student in our educational system in Ghana.

“It is expected that your ward will use this as a major turning point in her life to bring the desired change in her behaviour and attitude towards life," GES’ notice to parents of the 8 affected female students read.

The parents and the students have been on their knees, calling on the President to forgive them and allow the students to write their final exams.