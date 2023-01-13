Chiana SHS saga: Take a cue from this and advise yourselves — GES spokesperson to students

The spokesperson of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mr. Yaw Opoku Mensah has advised students to conduct themselves well.

Speaking about the eight (8) Chiana SHS students, the GES spokesperson said their dismissal should serve as a lesson to others in school.

In an interview with Accra-based JoyNews, Mr. Opoku Mensah urged students to always abide by the rules and refrain from negative behaviours.

“This should be a clarion call on all of us, especially students everywhere that we need to take a cue from this and advise ourselves to desist from activities that would not create a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning.

“Every SHS student immediately you enter form one you are taken through an orientation process conducted under the guidance and counselling unit of the school where the do’s and don’ts of the school are spelt out clearly to them….even if you take the exeat book the dos and don’ts are still spelt at the back of the exeat book with the appropriate punishment printed in the book,” he said.

According to him, the GES did its own investigation and found out that, unlike what the students claimed, their acts were intentional, so they needed to sanction them to avoid similar situations in the future.

“We cannot say we are not aware or we did not know the consequences of their actions. They knew what they were doing and we have no option than to apply the sanctions that comes with it.

“Investigations went as far as establishing whether there was an influence in that, what motivated the student to engage in that or to do that but the investigation has been well established that they did that on their own accord. What it means is that they were aware of whatever they were doing,” he noted.

In a viral video in 2022, the said students displayed some level of disrespect, insulting the president over the high prices of gari and other items in the country.

The Ghana Education Service (GES), on Wednesday, January 11, released a statement to dismiss the students on grounds of misconduct.

"This is in view of her involvement in misconducting herself by making derogatory comments in a video that went viral, a conduct considered very undesirable and contrary to the acceptable standards of conduct generally required of any student in our educational system in Ghana.

"It is expected that your ward will use this as a major turning point in her life to bring the desired change in her behaviour and attitude towards life," GES’ notice to parents of the 8 affected female students read.

Following this, the parents and the students have been on their knees, calling on the president to forgive them and allow them write their final exams.