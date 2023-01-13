Outrageous! – Mahama takes on Akufo-Addo for plunging individual bondholders into poverty with lies

Former President John Dramani Mahama has once again opined on the mess in the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government.

The former President described government’s posture towards the Domestic Debt Exchange Program as absurd and lies.

The 2020 NDC presidential candidate, via a post on his verified social media accounts, noted that the programme will soon plunge individual bondholders into poverty.

According to him, the NPP government has been an absolute failure in the management of the country’s economy.

“Outrageous! Gov't lies to individual bond holders; forces a haircut, and plunging more people into poverty! An absolute failure in managing our economy” read his tweet dated Thursday, January 12.