I was a wee smoker; I started at age 11 – Prophet Nigel Gaisie recounts

Leader and Founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has opined on his past life and how he became transformed.

The prophet revealed that he was once a notorious wee smoker which caused him to engage in a series of unacceptable behaviours after he was introduced to the hard drug by a friend called Anokye.

In an interview on GTV on Wednesday, January 11, the man of God said he started smoking at the tender age of eleven (11).

“At the age of, 13, 12 and 11 I was smoking marijuana. A guy called Anokye introduced me to it. Coming from a home where there was no dad and only my mother was taking care of me, when we closed from school, he (Anokye) will take us to the Odorna Railway and expose us to infamous stuff, so I started smoking marijuana,” he revealed.

According to him, he first went to church after a "Kelewele" seller invited him. He indicated that the prophet, who is still his spirit father, saw him and revealed his weight in the heavenly kingdom.

“So one of those days, I went to buy marijuana, and I was hungry and went to get kelewele. The woman who sold the kelewele said Kwabena, come this evening so I take you to church, so take this kelewele for free.

“So she gave me the kelewele for free, and I went to church and saw a Man of God who is now my spiritual father living in the UK now, Apostle Kofi Afriyie Amoako,” Prophet Nigel Gaisie stated.

He continued, “I went to sit at the far end and already I was very high so he called me from the back and said that young guy who is sitting at the back close to the speaker, the hand of God is on him.”

“He did not know me but he mentioned my name. I was called Kwabena Ali, and he mentioned my mother’s name, Abena Grace, I loved it, and I admired it, and the rest was history,” the prophet revealed.

According to Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the encounter made him stay in the church which later made him the man he is today.