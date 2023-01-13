Akufo-Addo makes Hawa Koomson caretaker Minister for Food and Agric Ministry

Hon. Hawa Koomson

13.01.2023 LISTEN

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially accepted the resignation letter of the Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

In a press release from the Communications Directorate of Jubilee House dated Thursday, January 12, it said the President has assigned Hawa Koomson as caretaker Minister of the Food and Agriculture Ministry.

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture now has three duties to play in President Akufo-Addo's government.

While serving as Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture and Food and Agriculture Ministries, she also owes a duty to the people of Awutu Senya East as their Member of Parliament.

“The President of Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has accepted the resignation from office of Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as Minister for Food and Agriculture. This was after the Minister personally presented his letter of resignation to the President at Jubilee House on Tuesday, 10th January 2023.

“President Akufo-Addo conveyed his sincere gratitude to Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto for his services to government and to the nation, and wished him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

“The President has, subsequently, tasked the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson, Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, to act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture until a substantive replacement is made,” parts of the press release from the Presidency signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications said.